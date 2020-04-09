EU’s science head quits

Home » World

THE president of the European Union’s science organization has quit the post he took up only in January, the European Commission said, over frustration at the EU response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mauro Ferrari, who became head of the European Research Council for a four-year mandate on January 1, submitted his resignation on Tuesday.

“The commission regrets the resignation of Professor Ferrari at this early stage in his mandate as ERC President,” a spokesman said.

Ferrari made a statement to the Financial Times, which first reported the resignation, saying: “I have been extremely disappointed by the European response” to the pandemic.

He cited institutional resistance and bureaucratic infighting in the EU’s complex structures to his proposal for a big scientific program to fight the coronavirus.