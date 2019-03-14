Ethiopian jet’s control problems

Home » World

The Ethiopian Airlines pilot whose jet crashed killing 157 people had reported flight-control problems, the company said yesterday, as it prepared to send the black boxes to Europe from a disaster that has rocked the global aviation industry.

The still-unexplained crash, which happened just after take-off from Addis Ababa, followed another disaster involving a Boeing 737 MAX in Indonesia five months ago that killed 189 people.

Although there is no proof of links, the twin disasters have spooked passengers, led to the grounding of most of Boeing’s 737 MAX fleet and hammered shares in the world’s biggest planemaker.

Since the Indonesia crash, there has been attention on an automated anti-stall system that dips the aircraft’s nose down.

Ethiopia Airlines spokesman Asrat Begashaw said it was still unclear what happened on Sunday, but the pilot had reported control issues.

“The pilot reported flight control problems and requested to turn back. In fact he was allowed to turn back,” he said.

A decision where in Europe to send the black boxes would be taken by today, the airline said.

Multiple nations, including the European Union, have suspended the 737 MAX, grounding about two-thirds of the 371 jets of that make in operation around the world.

The biggest impact could be on future deliveries given Boeing has nearly 5,000 more 737 MAXs on order.