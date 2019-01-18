The story appears on
January 18, 2019
Europe counting the cost of a no-deal
FRANCE is spending 50 million euros (US$57 million) to beef up security at airports and the Eurotunnel to gear up for the increasingly likely possibility that Britain will leave the European Union on March 29 without a plan.
Germany is fast-tracking a debate on solving bureaucratic problems in case of a no-deal Brexit.
And the Netherlands has made a special exception to let British citizens stay in the country temporarily once they no longer enjoy EU residency rights.
“We strongly believe Britain will leave with no exit deal,” French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said yesterday, unveiling a raft of emergency measures to cope with that prospect.
“Under these conditions, our responsibility ... is to ensure that our country is ready, that the interests of our citizens are preserved and defended.”
The French government will hire nearly 600 extra customs officers and veterinary inspectors, and invest in new infrastructure at airports and ports.
Special security measures will be put in place for the tunnel beneath the English Channel. The company that operates the Eurotunnel says a quarter of all UK-EU trade passes through the tunnel.
In Britain, the government has begun to recruit hundreds of extra customs officers and border staff.
