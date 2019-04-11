Evacuation order lifted for Fukushima residents to return

Home » World

Eight years after nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima power plant forced evacuation of nearby communities, Japanese authorities yesterday gave the first clearance for residents to return to a neighborhood of one of the towns that hosted the stricken plant.

The little town of Okuma faces an uphill battle rebuilding. More than half of its 10,000 registered residents have decided against returning, according to a survey. Only 3.5 percent of them had lived in the neighborhood where people have been allowed to return, but Okuma’s mayor insisted it was just the start.

“This is a major milestone for the town,” Mayor Toshitsuna Watanabe said. “But this is not the goal, but a start toward the lifting of the evacuation order for the entire town.”

(Reuters)