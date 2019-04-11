The story appears on
Page A8
April 11, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Evacuation order lifted for Fukushima residents to return
Eight years after nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima power plant forced evacuation of nearby communities, Japanese authorities yesterday gave the first clearance for residents to return to a neighborhood of one of the towns that hosted the stricken plant.
The little town of Okuma faces an uphill battle rebuilding. More than half of its 10,000 registered residents have decided against returning, according to a survey. Only 3.5 percent of them had lived in the neighborhood where people have been allowed to return, but Okuma’s mayor insisted it was just the start.
“This is a major milestone for the town,” Mayor Toshitsuna Watanabe said. “But this is not the goal, but a start toward the lifting of the evacuation order for the entire town.”
(Reuters)
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.