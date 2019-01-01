Ex-Nissan boss spends New Year in jail

Home » World

Tokyo District Court said yesterday it has extended the detention of ousted Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn by 10 days until January 11.

Ghosn, accused of aggravated breach of trust, is facing allegations of making the carmaker shoulder 1.85 billion yen (US$16.8 million) in personal investment losses.

The latest extension will see Ghosn remain in Tokyo’s main detention center where he has been confined since his first arrest on November 19 on allegations of financial misconduct.

Since then, he has been re-arrested twice over the latest allegations and on claims that he under-reported his Nissan salary for a prolonged period. He denies the allegations.

Calls to the office of Ghosn’s lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, were not answered yesterday, an unofficial holiday in Japan.

A Nissan spokesman said the carmaker was not in a position to comment on the latest development.

“The company’s own investigation is ongoing, and its scope continues to broaden,” the spokesman said.

The decision to extend Ghosn’s time in detention comes a day before his 10-day detention period for the latest allegation was set to expire today, and follows the release of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly on bail last week after a court ruled against extending his detention while he awaits trial.

Both Ghosn and Kelly were initially arrested in late November and have been charged with under-reporting Ghosn’s salary at Nissan over a five-year period from 2010. Both deny the charges.

Nissan fired Ghosn as chairman and Kelly as representative director in November.