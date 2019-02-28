Ex-Trump lawyer ‘ashamed’ of actions

Home » World

US President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer told Congress yesterday that Trump knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks had e-mails damaging to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and he testified that Trump is a “racist,” a “conman” and a “cheat.”

Michael Cohen suggested that Trump also implicitly told him to lie about a Moscow real estate project. Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the project, which he said Trump knew about as Cohen was negotiating with Russia during the 2016 election campaign.

The hearing was expected to produce the most damning depiction to date of Trump’s campaign and business operations from a onetime member of the president’s inner circle. It is the latest step in Cohen’s evolution from legal fixer for the president — he once boasted he’d “take a bullet” for Trump — to a foe who has implicated him in federal campaign finance violations.

“I am ashamed of my weakness and misplaced loyalty, of the things I did for Mr Trump,” Cohen said. “I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience. I am ashamed because I know what Mr Trump is.”

The claims that Trump had advance knowledge of the e-mails contradict Trump’s assertions he was in the dark, but it was not clear what evidence Cohen had to support the allegation or even how legally problematic it would be for Trump.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has not suggested that mere awareness of WikiLeaks’ plans, as Trump confidant Roger Stone is purported to have had, is by itself a crime.

Underscoring the deeply partisan nature of the proceedings, Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee lifted an earlier restriction that the hearing not delve into Russia, while Republicans tried unsuccessfully to block the hearing, on grounds that Cohen had not provided his opening statement long enough in advance.