FBI warns of armed protests

Home » World

THE FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 US state capitals and in Washington DC, in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week’s deadly siege at the US Capitol.

An internal FBI bulletin warned, as of Sunday, that the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through Biden’s January 20 inauguration, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press. Investigators believe some of the people are members of extremist groups.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from January 16 through at least January 20, and at the US Capitol from January 17 through January 20,” the bulletin said, according to one official.

The FBI issued at least one other bulletin — they go out to law enforcement nationwide on the topic — before the riots last week. On December 29, it warned of the potential for armed demonstrators targeting legislatures, the second official said.

President Donald Trump on Monday issued an emergency declaration for the nation’s capital. The declaration, in effect through January 24, allows the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate with local authorities as needed.

The mayor had sought such a declaration after last week’s storming of the Capitol.

And the inauguration will look different from other presidential inaugurations because of the riot, with extremely tight security around the entire capital region. At least 10,000 National Guard troops will be in place by Saturday. Some will be obvious: officers in uniforms, checkpoints, metal detectors, fencing. Some won’t.

“There’s a variety of methods to ensure that we have a secure, seamless, safe environment for our protectees, but most importantly, the general public,” said Michael Plati, US Secret Service special agent in charge, who is leading the inauguration security.

Acting US Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said in a statement that officials have “comprehensive, coordinated plans” in place to ensure safety and security.