Firevase, a smashing fire extinguisher

In a panic after a fire has broken out and can’t remember where the fire extinguisher is, let alone how to use it? Worry no more. Now you can simply pick up a vase and throw it to douse the flames.

Developed by South Korean ad agency Cheil Worldwide, a subsidiary of Samsung Group, the innovative “firevase” contains liquid potassium carbonate, which can block oxygen, effectively suppressing a fire.When the vase is hurled at a blaze and shatters, 770ml of the liquid is released to put out the fire.

The vase itself is made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) to reduce the danger of the fragments causing harm.

And, yes, it can also be used for a bunch of flowers.

“At the early stage of firefighting, a fire extinguisher is equivalent to one fire engine,” said Hwang Seong-phil, associate creative director at Cheil Worldwide. “However, people don’t remember where they put it and cannot find it when they need. So we came up with the idea of making a fire extinguisher which people can always keep handy in the home.”