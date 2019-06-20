The story appears on
Page A11
June 20, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Firevase, a smashing fire extinguisher
In a panic after a fire has broken out and can’t remember where the fire extinguisher is, let alone how to use it? Worry no more. Now you can simply pick up a vase and throw it to douse the flames.
Developed by South Korean ad agency Cheil Worldwide, a subsidiary of Samsung Group, the innovative “firevase” contains liquid potassium carbonate, which can block oxygen, effectively suppressing a fire.When the vase is hurled at a blaze and shatters, 770ml of the liquid is released to put out the fire.
The vase itself is made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) to reduce the danger of the fragments causing harm.
And, yes, it can also be used for a bunch of flowers.
“At the early stage of firefighting, a fire extinguisher is equivalent to one fire engine,” said Hwang Seong-phil, associate creative director at Cheil Worldwide. “However, people don’t remember where they put it and cannot find it when they need. So we came up with the idea of making a fire extinguisher which people can always keep handy in the home.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.