Fleeing Afghan soldiers brought back

Afghan security personnel who fled into Tajikistan are being brought back to rejoin the fight against Taliban insurgents, Afghanistan’s national security adviser said, and some 2,300 who abandoned positions across the country had returned to service.

Hundreds of Afghan security personnel retreated across the Tajik-Afghan border in response to Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, underlining a rapidly deteriorating situation as foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of war and with peace negotiations stalled.

“Those that went to Tajikistan are coming back and are once again going to be in the service of the people and in the defence of Faizabad,” National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said yesterday.

Faizabad is the capital of the northern province of Badakhshan, which borders Tajikistan, from where the Afghan servicemen had fled on Sunday after the Taliban made rapid territorial gains.

Insurgents have seized 26 of the province’s 28 districts — three of them without a fight.

Mohib did not provide details on when or how the Afghan security personnel would be brought back.