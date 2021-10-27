Foreign minister meets Afghan leader in Doha

Home » World

CHINESE State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy prime minister of the Afghan Taliban’s interim government, in the Qatari capital of Doha.

During the meeting, Wang said that Afghanistan, now standing at a critical stage of transforming from chaos to governance, is currently facing a historic opportunity to truly master its own destiny, achieve reconciliation and tolerance, and advance national reconstruction.

At the same time, Afghanistan is facing quadruple challenges, namely the humanitarian crisis, economic chaos, terrorist threats and governance difficulties, said Wang, adding that overcoming these challenges requires more understanding and support from the international community.

Wang expressed his hope that the Afghan Taliban will further demonstrate openness and tolerance, unite all ethnic groups and factions in Afghanistan to work together for peaceful reconstruction, and effectively protect the rights and interests of women and children.

The Chinese official also urged the Taliban to adopt a friendly policy toward its neighboring countries, and build a modern country that conforms to the wishes of the people as well as the trend of the times.

China always respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and supports the Afghan people to independently determine their own destiny and choose the development path, said Wang.

China supports the efforts to restore stability and rebuild the country, he said.