France in mourning at death of Giscard, 94

Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, a leading advocate of European integration who led his country into a new modern era, has died of COVID-19. He was 94.

Giscard, who had been in hospital several times in recent months for heart problems, died late on Wednesday “surrounded by his family” at the family home in the Loire region.

“His state of health had worsened and he died as a consequence of COVID-19,” the family said in a statement, adding that his funeral would be strictly private, according to his wishes.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to his predecessor, saying Giscard’s seven-year term had “transformed France.”

“His death has plunged the French nation into mourning,” Macron said, describing Giscard as “a servant of the state, a politician of progress and freedom.”

He became the 20th century’s youngest president at 48 in 1974. His presidency marked a clear break from the Gaullist conservatism of post-war France.

In France, he is remembered for his radical reform drive, which included the legalization of abortion, the liberalization of divorce and the lowering of the voting age to 18.

In Europe, he helped drive moves toward a monetary union, in close cooperation with his counterpart former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt. Together, they launched the European Monetary System, a precursor of the euro.

“For Valery Giscard d’Estaing, Europe was to be a French ambition and France a modern nation. Respect,” said Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator.