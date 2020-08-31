The story appears on
France not excluding Huawei, insists Macron
FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron said France was not excluding Chinese telecom giant Huawei from its 5G telecommunication networks.
France’s information security agency ANSSI said last month that Huawei Technologies will not be banned from France, but French telecoms operators that buy its technology will only be able to get licenses limited to eight years. The French government has said it will restrict Huawei’s 5G technology to protect military bases, nuclear installations and other sensitive sites.
Macron said France favors European providers such as Ericsson and Nokia for security reasons.
