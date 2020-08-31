Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

August 31, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

France not excluding Huawei, insists Macron

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 August 31, 2020 | Print Edition

FRENCH President Emmanuel Macron said France was not excluding Chinese telecom giant Huawei from its 5G telecommunication networks.

France’s information security agency ANSSI said last month that Huawei Technologies will not be banned from France, but French telecoms operators that buy its technology will only be able to get licenses limited to eight years. The French government has said it will restrict Huawei’s 5G technology to protect military bases, nuclear installations and other sensitive sites.

Macron said France favors European providers such as Ericsson and Nokia for security reasons.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿