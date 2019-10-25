Franco body exhumed, reburied in simple grave

Home » World

Spain yesterday exhumed the embalmed body of Francisco Franco from a grandiose state mausoleum ahead of its relocation it to a more discreet grave in a country still conflicted over the dictator’s decades-long rule.

The long-awaited exhumation began at around 11am with his coffin carried out of the imposing basilica at the Valley of the Fallen some two hours later.

The coffin was carried by eight family members and placed into a hearse and driven to a helicopter where it was to be transferred to a grave just north of Madrid.

Some 22 relatives of the late dictator were on hand to witness the opening of the grave near Madrid, which has been a draw for both tourists and right-wing sympathizers.

After removing the heavy flagstone on top of the grave, which reportedly weighs some 1,500 kilograms, the dilapidated casket was then secured before being extracted, a government spokesman said.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has made moving Franco’s remains a priority since coming to power in June 2018, saying Spain should not “continue to glorify” a man who ruled with an iron fist after the bloody 1936-39 civil war won by his Nationalist forces.

The hearse drove the coffin several hundred meters to an open plaza where it was transferred to one of two waiting airforce helicopters for the brief flight to El Pardo, 50 kilometers away. There, his body will be reburied alongside his wife in Mingorrubio state cemetery.

Ahead of his arrival, around 200 supporters rallied outside the cemetery, some holding Falange banners, others draped in older Franco-era Spanish flags, shouting “Long live Franco!”