French and Greeks are rude drivers

Drivers in most of Europe say they have adopted safer and more courteous behavior behind the wheel, with the notable exception of the French and Greeks who share the top spot for hurling insults at other road users, polling data showed yesterday.

In a poll of self-reported behavior, drivers in most European countries said they were less likely to resort to insults than a year ago, to lean on the car horn, to overtake on the right, or to drive too closely to the car in front of them.

But the poll found the Greeks were most likely (47 percent) to tailgate and, with the French, to insult other drivers (70 percent).

The Spanish, at 66 percent, were quickest to jump on their horn, according to the research conducted in 11 countries by IPSOS polling for roads operator Vinci Autoroutes.

The Greeks, the study found, topped the list for dangerous road behavior while the British came last.