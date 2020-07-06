The story appears on
Gender off the cards for Dutch
Gender will cease to be mentioned on identity cards in the Netherlands in the next few years because it is “unnecessary” information, the education and culture minister said.
In a letter to parliament, Ingrid van Engelshoven said gender categories would be omitted from ID cards “from 2024/2025.”
Van Engelshoven said she intended to “limit where possible the unnecessary registration of gender” even if such information would continue to be included on passports in line with European Union regulations.
People should be able to “create their own identity and live in full freedom and security,” she said.
The Netherlands took a step toward recognizing a third sex in 2018 when Dutch intersex individuals won the right not to define themselves as male or female on their birth certificate.
