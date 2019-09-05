The story appears on
Germany bans weedkiller
Germany will ban the use of the weedkiller glyphosate — the subject of billion-dollar US lawsuits over claims it causes cancer — from the end of 2023 and limit its use before then, the Environment Ministry said yesterday.
Germany’s move comes after Austria’s lower house of parliament in July passed a bill banning all uses of glyphosate and after some 20 French mayors last month banned it from their municipalities, defying the government.
Bayer disagreed with Germany’s decision, saying: “Such a ban would ignore the overwhelming scientific assessments of competent authorities around the world that have determined for more than 40 years that glyphosate can be used safely.”
Glyphosate is cleared for use in the European Union until December 2022. Glyphosate-based herbicides are the most commonly applied weed control products in the world.
