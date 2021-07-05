Giant mudslide kills 2 in Japan

Home » World

MORE than 1,000 soldiers, firefighters and police yesterday waded through a giant mudslide that ripped through a resort town southwest of Tokyo, killing at least two people and leaving about 20 missing.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said 19 people had been rescued, and 130 homes and other buildings were damaged in Atami. Two people were dead, but more were feared missing.

Earlier, disaster officials said 20 were unaccounted for, but warned the number may rise. Shizuoka prefecture officials said three people had been injured.

“The area is still having heavy rainfall, but arduous rescue efforts will continue,” Suga said, warning residents to watch out for more landslides. “Please act as quickly as you can to stay safe.”

Troops, firefighters and other rescue workers, backed by three coast guard ships, were working to clear the mud from the streets of Atami and reach those believed to be trapped or carried away.

Rain hampered rescue efforts with workers forced to abandon the site multiple times as smaller landslides took place and disaster warning alerts were issued.

The mudslide early on Saturday crashed down a mountainside into rows of houses following heavy rains that began several days ago. Bystanders, their gasps of horror audible, caught the scene on cell phone video.

Heita Kawakatsu, governor of Shizuoka prefecture, told a news conference the development of residential areas near the disaster-hit area may have reduced the mountain’s ability to retain water and caused the disaster, Kyodo news agency said.

The area where the mudslide struck, Izusan, is a seaside resort. It is known for hot springs.