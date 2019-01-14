Greek vote raises fears of early election

Home » World

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras yesterday said he would call a confidence vote in his government after his coalition ally quit, leaving him bereft of a parliamentary majority and raising the possibility of snap elections.

Earlier, Greece’s defense minister resigned in protest at a deal ending a long running dispute with Macedonia over its name, saying he was taking his other six ministers in Cabinet with him.

Panos Kammenos’ Independent Greeks party had seven MPs, enough to get Tsipras’ administration past the threshold of 150 deputies in the 300-member parliament.

Tsipras’ Syriza party has 145 seats and also the support of one independent lawmaker.

“I have taken my decision and have informed the president of parliament that we will immediately move to the process outlined by the constitution for the renewal of the confidence in my government,” Tsipras told journalists.

The vote is expected later this week. Kammenos said he would not support Tsipras in the vote.