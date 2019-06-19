Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

June 19, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Green groups call for waste import ban

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 June 19, 2019 | Print Edition

Environmental groups yesterday called for Southeast Asian countries to ban waste imports from developed countries to help tackle a pollution crisis.

Southeast Asia has seen a staggering spike in imports of plastic and electronic waste from developed countries after China banned imports, causing millions of tons of the trash to be diverted to less regulated countries.

Tomorrow Thailand will host four days of meetings for leaders of the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations to discuss the region’s most pressing issues.

“Greenpeace Southeast Asia demands that ASEAN leaders put this issue on the agenda during their summits this year and make a united declaration to address the region’s plastic waste crisis,” the group said.

“Declare an immediate ban on all imports of plastic waste,” Greenpeace said.

It was in the interests of ASEAN to ban waste trading, said a Thai environmental group.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿