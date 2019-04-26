Growing push for Scottish independence

Home » World

As Brexit gnaws at Britain’s political structure, supporters of an independent Scotland are launching a new grassroots campaign aimed at convincing a large majority of Scots to back a split from the United Kingdom.

Scots rejected independence in a 2014 referendum and support since then has stuck at around 45 percent, opinion polls say.

But they also voted to remain in the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum in which England and Wales voted to leave, and discontent over the handling of Brexit is widespread.

“Voices for Scotland,” a crowd-funded initiative with about 100,000 participants, will try to boost support for secession to 60 percent via a clipboard-wielding army of activists who aim to cover the whole of Scotland.

They are targetting around one-third of Scots whom they believe were “soft ‘No’” voters in 2014 through their family and friends.

“It’s about conversations with people you trust,” said professor Iain Black from Stirling University, who has compiled research for the group and took part in a news conference.

Black found that women, particularly those who are young, were changing their minds about independence because of “the closing off of opportunity of Brexit,” he said. Conversely, those more opposed to the idea were older citizens.

The launch comes a day after Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the country would start preparing for a second referendum on independence before May 2021 without permission from London.

In the campaign for the 2014 independence referendum, unionists said the only way for Scotland to stay in the EU was to stick with the UK.