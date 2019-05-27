HIV positive village

Home » World

Pakistan said yesterday over 600 people, most of them children, had tested HIV positive in a village in southern Sindh province.

Concern grew after hundreds of people were allegedly infected by a doctor using a contaminated syringe in Rato Dero and surrounding villages of Larkana district. “Some 681 people, of which 537 were children from 2 to 12 years of age, had been tested positive for HIV until yesterday (Saturday) in Rato Dero village,” special health advisor Zafar Mirza told a press conference in Islamabad. He said 21,375 people had been screened in Rato Dero, adding “the increase in the number of patients being tested positive for HIV is a matter of grave concern for the government.”