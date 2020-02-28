Hackers target connected vehicles

Home » World

The security of vehicles, smart home systems and public organizations have become new issues for the cybersecurity industry, China’s top security firm 360 said yesterday.

Connected cars represent a trend with smart driving and mobile communications development and the popularity of technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence. Connected car systems have become new targets for hackers.

With 360’s system now in over 300,000 cars, it has detected over 500 security loopholes, covering private information leaks, car connection and even social security. The company has joined with Mercedes-Benz to talk about the issue during RSA 2020, a top level security event held in the United States.

The demand for smart home security is surging with many new electronics lockers, monitoring cameras and connected home appliances.