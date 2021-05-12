Hacking attack disrupting fuel supplies in US

Home » World

Supplies of gasoline tightened further in parts of the United States yesterday as the shutdown of the nation’s biggest fuel pipeline by hackers entered its fifth day, raising concern about price spikes at the pumps heading into the summer driving season.

The Colonial Pipeline said it was working to “substantially” resume operations by the end of this week after a cyber attack forced it to cease operations on Friday, choking off nearly half of the East Coast’s fuel supply in an incident that underscored the vulnerability of US energy infrastructure to hackers.

The top US energy regulator issued a call on Monday for mandatory cyber security standards for pipeline operators.

“Encouraging pipelines to voluntarily adopt best practices is an inadequate response,” said Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chair Richard Glick.

The FBI has accused a shadowy criminal gang called DarkSide for the ransomware attack.

DarkSide is believed to be based in Russia or Eastern Europe, according to cyber experts, who point out that it avoids targeting computers that use languages from former Soviet republics.

A statement issued in the group’s name on Monday said: “Our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society.”

US President Joe Biden said on Monday, however, that he did not believe Russia’s government had sponsored the hack.

“So far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved,” Biden said.

Russia yesterday rejected accusations it was involved.

“We categorically reject the baseless fabrications of individual journalists and reiterate that Russia does not conduct ‘malicious’ activity in the virtual space,” the Russian embassy in the US said in a statement.

The Russian diplomatic mission said Moscow had repeatedly advocated dialogue with Washington on international information security issues.

It said that last year the embassy suggested that the United States directly contact the Russian National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents to address such issues.

“At the moment, the embassy has no information about requests for assistance from the American side,” it said in the statement posted on its Facebook page.

Ransomware is a type of malware designed to lock computers by encrypting data and demanding payment to regain access.

It is unknown how much money the hackers are seeking, and Colonial has not commented on whether it would pay.

Fuel demand in the southeastern United States, a region that relies heavily on the Colonial system, has already risen as consumers fear looming shortages.

The American Automobile Association said the national gasoline price average climbed 6 cents on the week to US$2.96 a gallon, the highest since May 2018, and was approaching the highest level since 2014. But it warned against hoarding, saying that thins supplies further.

Florida resident Katina Willey said on Monday she went to five gas stations before she found one that had fuel available.

“There were lines at three of the five stations I tried.”