Haiti fuel truck blast toll hits 75

The death toll from a fuel truck explosion in Haiti rose to 75 on Wednesday as doctors scrambled to treat the wounded from an incident that officials say was made more deadly by residents approaching the vehicle in a desperate search for fuel.

Rescue workers recovered 61 bodies at the site of the accident, which took place late on Monday in Haiti’s second-largest city of Cap-Haitien, while a director of the city’s main hospital said a further 14 people had died while being treated for wounds.

“We need all the help we can get. The hospital is not used to having so many injured,” said Jean Gracia Coq, medical director at the Justinien University Hospital.

“The shortages have made people let down their guard and not take the precautions that should be taken with regards to fuel.”

Monday night’s major blast charred the facades of several homes and shops nearby, and destroyed cars and motorcycles on the street.

A witness said that the fuel truck had flipped over after its driver tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle.

Wednesday marked the first of three days of national mourning for the victims.