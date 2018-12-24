Huge crowd marks Akihito’s birthday

Home » World

More than 82,000 people paid their respects to Japanese Emperor Akihito who turned 85 yesterday, his last birthday celebration at Tokyo’s Imperial Palace before stepping down next year.

The birthday of the emperor, whose position is ceremonial with no political power, is traditionally marked by a national holiday and an address at the palace, which opens to the public on the day.

The crowd of 82,850, according to the Imperial Household Agency, was the largest birthday attendance during Akihito’s three-decade reign, known as the “Heisei” era, which means “achieving peace” in Japanese.

Akihito — flanked by his wife, eldest son Naruhito and other members of the imperial family on a balcony — addressed well-wishers.

“My thoughts go out to those who have lost family members or those close to them, or have suffered damage and whose lives are currently impaired,” he said, referring to the natural disasters that hit Japan in the past year.

Along with Empress Michiko, Akihito has spent much of his reign addressing the legacy of World War II and consoling victims of natural disasters.

Akihito, who has had heart surgery and treatment for prostate cancer, is scheduled to step down on April 30, passing the Chrysanthemum Throne to Crown Prince Naruhito, 58.

The last time a Japanese emperor abdicated was in 1817.