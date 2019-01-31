Igloos for chickens as freeze hits US

Home » World

Farmers from North Dakota to Iowa buckled down for some of the coldest weather in a generation yesterday, throwing extra rations to pigs or building igloos for chickens before hunkering down for a day of sub-zero temperatures and bone-chilling winds.

Some, like Kurt Line in Indiana, joked about the forecast. Line said he looked forward to working on his tax returns, something he usually puts off, rather than braving the cold to load corn for a local processing plant.

But temperatures expected to plunge in some areas as low as minus 40 degrees, the point at which Fahrenheit and Celsius converge, are no laughing matter for an industry dependent on the elements.

The brutal chill was caused by the polar vortex, a mass of freezing air that normally spins around the North Pole but has made its way south to the United States.

Cattle ranchers Joey Myers and her fiance, Scott Bailey, in Minot, North Dakota, were brewing coffee with plans to stay up all night as long as the cold lasted to check on their animals.

“We’ll be doing the same tonight, tomorrow night and the night after that,” said Myers.

They feared the minus 28 degree Celsius temperatures with wind chills of minus 45 could cause their pregnant cows to give birth early.

In Chicago, Lynn Ankney and her family have been double-checking their backyard coop, making sure there are no drafts around their Rhode Island Red and Black Australorp hens — and using snow that accumulated in recent days to build an igloo around their coop for extra insulation.