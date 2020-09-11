In US, officials warn raging wildfires likely to kill more

Home » World

Wildfires have razed entire communities in the western United States and officials have warned of more deaths under apocalyptic orange skies.

At least six people were confirmed dead by late Wednesday, and officials warned more people would die in the coming days as many areas were impossible to reach.

Five towns were “substantially destroyed” as widespread evacuations took place across the northwestern state of Oregon, governor Kate Brown said.

“This could be the greatest loss of human lives and property due to wildfire in our state’s history,” she told a press conference.

Two deaths were confirmed in the Santiam Canyon region, 96 kilometers south of Portland. And Marion County sheriff Joe Kast warned the death toll would likely rise.

Only “smoldering ruins” remained of large parts of the town of Talent, local resident Sandra Spelliscy said.

“There are numerous neighborhoods where there are no structures left standing ... dozens of homes (gone).

“And literally nothing except the skeletons of a chimney or an appliance,” she said.

Emergency officials ordered the evacuation of Estacada — a small, rural city 50km southeast of Portland.

Neighboring California and Washington states have also been scrambling to contain the rapidly spreading wildfires since the weekend due to unprecedented heatwaves followed by intense, dry winds.

People in the San Francisco Bay Area awoke to a deep orange sky caused by wildfire smoke that at times blocked out sunlight entirely.

Photos of the eerie scene, particularly of a San Francisco skyline fit for a dystopian science fiction film, spread quickly on social media.

“We know the smoke, darkness, and orange glow is scary. Stay calm and try to stay indoors,” tweeted the fire department.

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate homes across the region.

Wednesday’s fatalities included a 1-year-old baby boy who died and his parents suffered severe burns as they attempted to flee an inferno 210km east of Seattle, in Washington state.

Three unidentified people were also killed in northern California.