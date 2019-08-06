India ends special status for Kashmir

Home » World

India’s government revoked disputed Kashmir’s special status with a presidential order yesterday as thousands of newly deployed troops arrived and Internet and phone services were cut in the restive Himalayan region where most people oppose Indian rule.

India’s Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revocation amid an uproar in India’s parliament and while Kashmir was under a security lockdown that kept thousands of people inside their homes. The order revokes Article 370 of India’s Constitution, which gives the state of Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution and decision-making rights for all matters except defense, communications and foreign affairs.

The article also forbids Indians outside the state from permanently settling, buying land, holding local government jobs and securing educational scholarships.

The announcement came after India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a Cabinet meeting and the government’s top decision-making body on security matters, the Cabinet Committee on Security, which he heads.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and both claim the region in its entirety. Two of the three wars India and Pakistan have fought since have been over Kashmir.

Pakistan’s foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will step up diplomatic efforts to prevent the order from taking effect.

In Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, hundreds of Kashmiri activists rallied against the change in Kashmir’s status near the diplomatic enclave where India’s embassy is located.