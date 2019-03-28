The story appears on
Page A9
March 28, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
India shoots down own satellite, PM hails success
India shot down one of its satellites in space with an anti-satellite missile yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, hailing the country’s first test of such technology as a major breakthrough that establishes it as a space power.
India would only be the fourth country to have used such an anti-satellite weapon after the United States, Russia and China, said Modi, who heads into general elections next month.
“Our scientists shot down a live satellite 300 kilometers away in space, in low-Earth orbit,” Modi said in a television broadcast.
“India has made an unprecedented achievement today. India registered its name as a space power.”
Anti-satellite weapons allow for attacks on enemy satellites, blinding them or disrupting communications, as well as providing a technology base to intercept ballistic missiles.
India has had a space program for years, making Earth imaging satellites and launch capabilities as a cheaper alternative to Western programs. It successfully sent a low-cost probe to Mars in 2014 and plans its first manned space mission by 2022.
