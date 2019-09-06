The story appears on
Page A3
September 6, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Insurance losses put at US$7b
PRELIMINARY estimate of total insured and uninsured losses in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian is US$7 billion, catastrophe modeling company Karen Clark & Company said.
The estimated includes building, contents, and business interruption exposures for commercial, residential and industrial properties, while excluding infrastructure or auto losses, KCC said. Hurricane Dorian left stretches of the Bahamas looking as if they had been carpet bombed and was regaining strength as it crawled up the US Atlantic coast, possibly making landfall later yesterday in South Carolina.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.