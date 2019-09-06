Advanced Search

September 6, 2019

Insurance losses put at US$7b

Source: Agencies | 00:18 UTC+8 September 6, 2019 | Print Edition

PRELIMINARY estimate of total insured and uninsured losses in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian is US$7 billion, catastrophe modeling company Karen Clark & Company said.

The estimated includes building, contents, and business interruption exposures for commercial, residential and industrial properties, while excluding infrastructure or auto losses, KCC said. Hurricane Dorian left stretches of the Bahamas looking as if they had been carpet bombed and was regaining strength as it crawled up the US Atlantic coast, possibly making landfall later yesterday in South Carolina.

