August 5, 2019

Iran captures tanker

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 5, 2019 | Print Edition

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps yesterday captured a foreign oil tanker for carrying “smuggled” fuel in the Gulf, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The vessel was carrying 700,000 liters of “smuggled” fuel when it was seized, IRNA said. The seized tanker was transferred to Iran’s southern port of Bushehr. After coordination with Iranian judiciary officials, the fuel was delivered to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company in Bushehr Province.

