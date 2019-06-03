The story appears on
Page A9
June 3, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Israel kills 3 Syrians
Israel attacked Syrian military positions in the country’s south early yesterday, killing three soldiers and wounding seven others, Syria’s media reported.
Israel’s military confirmed it targeted several military positions in Syria, including two artillery batteries, observation and intelligence posts and an SA2 air defense unit. It said it was responding to two rockets launched from Syria on Saturday, which caused no casualties. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Israeli aircraft struck positions and an arms depot belonging to Iranian troops and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters. It said the attacks killed at least 10, including three Syrian troops and seven believed to be foreign fighters. Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the observatory, said: “Until this moment it is not clear if they were Iranians or Hezbollah members.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.