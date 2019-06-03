Israel kills 3 Syrians

Home » World

Israel attacked Syrian military positions in the country’s south early yesterday, killing three soldiers and wounding seven others, Syria’s media reported.

Israel’s military confirmed it targeted several military positions in Syria, including two artillery batteries, observation and intelligence posts and an SA2 air defense unit. It said it was responding to two rockets launched from Syria on Saturday, which caused no casualties. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Israeli aircraft struck positions and an arms depot belonging to Iranian troops and Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters. It said the attacks killed at least 10, including three Syrian troops and seven believed to be foreign fighters. Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the observatory, said: “Until this moment it is not clear if they were Iranians or Hezbollah members.”