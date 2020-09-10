Israel-UAE set date

Home » World

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign a US-brokered agreement normalizing their relations at the White House on September 15, a US official said yesterday. It is Israel’ first such agreement with a Gulf nation and only its third with an Arab state, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. The landmark deal between Israel and the UAE was reached last month. Senior delegations from both countries will be present, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “likely” to lead the contingent from the Jewish state, the official said.