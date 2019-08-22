The story appears on
It’s no time to die for 007 as new movie comes out
The next James Bond film and the last to feature Daniel Craig as 007 will be called “No Time To Die” and released in April, the franchise announced on Tuesday.
The 25th installment of the British spy saga will see Bond drawn out of retirement by his friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter to embark on a treacherous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, according to the official plot summary.
Filming is already underway but has been beset by problems.
An explosion at Britain’s Pinewood Studios in June rocked one of the film sets, causing damage to the stage and one minor injury.
The Sun newspaper said a triple blast hit the set after a stunt went wrong, taking off part of the roof and several wall panels.
Craig — who will play the legendary spy for the fifth time — earlier had to undergo minor ankle surgery after an injury on set in Jamaica.
Oscar-winner Rami Malek will play a villain in the long-awaited movie, which is set to see Craig bow out after eight years as 007.
