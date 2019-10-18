Jail for child sex

The story appears on
Page A10
October 18, 2019
A Thai trafficker has been sentenced to a record 374 years in jail for child trafficking in a ruling that lawyers say will send a deterrent to other criminals. Yuttana Kodsap, 31, was found guilty of child trafficking for the purpose of pornography after he lured children aged 7-12 to play computer games at his house where he filmed sexual acts. He was also ordered to pay 800,000 Thai baht (US$26,000) to each of the five victims.
