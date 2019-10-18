Advanced Search

October 18, 2019

Home » World

Jail for child sex

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 October 18, 2019 | Print Edition

A Thai trafficker has been sentenced to a record 374 years in jail for child trafficking in a ruling that lawyers say will send a deterrent to other criminals. Yuttana Kodsap, 31, was found guilty of child trafficking for the purpose of pornography after he lured children aged 7-12 to play computer games at his house where he filmed sexual acts. He was also ordered to pay 800,000 Thai baht (US$26,000) to each of the five victims.

