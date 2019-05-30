Japan cops search slasher’s home

Home » World

Japanese police yesterday searched the home of the man behind a stabbing rampage in the town of Kawasaki a day earlier that killed two people, including a child.

The 51-year-old attacker, identified by police as Ryuichi Iwasaki, died after stabbing himself after the rampage and his motives for the horrifying assault remain unclear.

Yesterday police searched his home, not far from the scene of the morning attack, seizing unspecified material, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

Media said Iwasaki was living with relatives in their 80s. His occupation was unknown.

Police had no comment on the investigation and declined to offer any further details about the attacker.

The rampage in the town south of Tokyo on Tuesday morning killed two people — 11-year-old schoolgirl Hanako Kuribayashi and a 39-year-old parent identified as government official Satoshi Oyama, a Myanmar specialist.

Seventeen more people, mainly young children, were injured, according to authorities.

Iwasaki crept up silently behind pupils of the Caritas school as they waited for a bus and began slashing randomly at them with knives held in both hands before fatally stabbing himself in the neck.

Local media, citing police sources, said yesterday that the attack took less than 20 seconds to unfold and that two additional knives were discovered inside the attacker’s backpack, which he had left at a nearby convenience store.

NHK, citing officials, said the suspect was living with his uncle and aunt.

They and other relatives had consulted with Kawasaki officials 14 times between November 2017 and January 2019 over their concerns about Iwasaki.

They told local officials that he had not held a job for a long time and had “hikikomori tendencies,” using a term in Japanese for people who shut themselves off from the outside world, often for years.

However, his relatives subsequently told the city to hold off contacting Iwasaki, officials said.

Neighbors said they had little interaction with the man.

Yesterday morning, people were still arriving at the scene of the attack to lay flowers and other tributes to those killed.

The school will be closed for the rest of the week and officials said on Tuesday that they would offer students mental-health support.