The story appears on
Page A11
January 8, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Japan now chasing Ghosn’s wife
Tokyo prosecutors obtained an arrest warrant yesterday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn’s wife on suspicion of perjury, adding to the couple’s legal troubles in the country where he once was revered as a star executive.
The move against Carole Ghosn, who is not in Japan, followed her husband’s flight to Lebanon last week while he was out on bail awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct.
Prosecutors said in a statement that Carole Ghosn gave false testimony to a Tokyo court last year in her husband’s case about the transfer of money from one company to another that allegedly caused losses to Nissan.
She also denied knowing various people, or meeting with them, and the statements were false, they said. The allegations cited were unrelated to Ghosn’s escape.
Carole Ghosn was not immediately available for comment but earlier she said after her questioning in court that she considered the questions trite and unsubstantial.
She was banned from meeting with her husband after his release on bail because of fears she might help tamper with evidence. Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty. Japanese justice officials acknowledge that it’s unclear whether the two can be brought back to Japan to face any of the charges. They said they were still looking into what could be done.
The Lebanese presidential palace said yesterday that Lebanon’s president met the Japanese ambassador and they discussed the case, but did not provide any other details.
This is the first known meeting between the president and a Japanese diplomat since Ghosn arrived in the country on December 30 after fleeing Japan.
Japan’s chief government spokesman said Japanese officials have told Lebanon that Ghosn left the country illegally and that they are seeking cooperation in finding out what happened.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the situation must be handled carefully.
Earlier yesterday, Ghosn’s former employer, Nissan Motor Co, said it was still pursuing legal action against him despite his escape.
