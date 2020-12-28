Japan tightens borders for foreigners

Home » World

JAPAN on Saturday said it would temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country as it tightens its borders following the detection of a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus.

The ban will take effect from today and will run through January, the government said in an e-mailed statement.

Japan is also suspending the exemption of a 14-day quarantine for Japanese nationals and resident foreigners in a short-track program that began in November. The entrants now must carry proof of a negative test 72 hours prior to departure for Japan and self-isolate for two weeks after arrival.

But the restriction will not apply to the Chinese mainland, Vietnam, Singapore and other regions that have managed to bring COVID-19 under control.

Chinese visitors are allowed to enter Japan without a nucleic acid test certificate, and those with short-term non-business visas are required to take a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare told CCTV, adding that visitors cannot take public transport after arriving in Japan.

Japan on Friday reported its first cases of a fast-spreading variant in passengers arriving from Britain. The new variant has also been detected in a man who visited the UK and a family member — the first cases of infected people found outside airport checks — Nippon TV reported on Saturday.

The new strain adds to worries about a surge in cases as Tokyo reported another record rise.

Infections of the virus that causes COVID-19 hit a record 949 in Tokyo on Saturday just as Japan heads into New Year holidays that normally see people stream from the capital into the provinces.

Tokyo transport hubs were subdued, local media said, a day after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, under pressure as cases continue to climb, urged the nation to stay home and avoid social mixing.