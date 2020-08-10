The story appears on
August 10, 2020
Japanese coronavirus a variant of European strain
JAPANESE researchers found that the novel coronavirus that has transmitted in Japan since June is a variant of a European strain, according to a report in the Japan Times.
Researchers from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases collected samples from about 3,700 patients in Japan for the genome sequence study. They found that the country’s outbreak in mid-March was mainly caused by a European strain of the novel coronavirus. The spread of the virus waned in May due to containment measures.
However, a month later, a variant of the virus, with a new genetic sequence, appeared centered in Tokyo and spread throughout the country.
