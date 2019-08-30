Johnson tells his critics to put up or shut up

Home » World

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government yesterday challenged opponents of Brexit in parliament to depose the government or change the law if they want to thwart Britain’s exit from the European Union.

More than three years since the Brexit referendum, the United Kingdom is heading towards its gravest constitutional crisis in decades and a showdown with the EU over Brexit due October 31.

In his boldest step since becoming prime minister last month, Johnson enraged opponents of a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday by ordering the suspension of parliament for almost a month.

The speaker of the lower house of parliament, John Bercow, called this a constitutional outrage as it limited the time the 800-year-old heart of English democracy has to debate and shape the course of British history.

But Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Brexit supporter in Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party who is in charge of managing government business in parliament, said opponents were confecting “the candy-floss of outrage” and dared them to do their worst.

“All these people who are wailing and gnashing of teeth know that there are two ways of doing what they want to do,” Rees-Mogg told the BBC. “One is to change the government and the other is to change the law.”

“If they don’t have either the courage or the gumption to do either of those then we will leave on the 31st of October in accordance with the referendum result.”

An original exit date in March was delayed as Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May tried in vain to rally lawmakers behind the terms of Britain’s withdrawal.

The divorce deal she negotiated with the EU was rejected three times by parliament.

Johnson has said he is looking for a reworked agreement with the bloc but has promised the country will leave on October 31, with or without a withdrawal deal.

European Union ministers urged Britain to choose an orderly Brexit, with some openly expressing concern that Johnson’s move to suspend parliament increased the risk of a chaotic split.

Johnson’s Brexit negotiator David Frost was in Brussels for talks with the executive European Commission on Wednesday, but Dutch Foreign Minister Stephan Blok said the sides had not managed to bridge divisions.

Three-month sterling implied volatility soared, indicating traders are bracing for more big price swings between now and the expected October 31 Brexit. JPMorgan raised the probability of a no-deal Brexit to 35 percent from 25 percent.

Johnson’s move to suspend parliament at one of the most crucial junctures in recent British history was cheered by US President Donald Trump but provoked criticism from some British lawmakers.