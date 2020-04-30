The story appears on
Johnson’s partner gives birth to boy
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds yesterday gave birth to a “healthy baby boy” in a London hospital, a spokesman for the couple said.
The news came as a surprise, as Symonds, 32, was not thought to be due for several weeks, but she was said to be doing “very well.”
The birth comes just days after Johnson, 55, returned to work after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus, including three nights in intensive care.
“The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning,” the spokesman said. “Both mother and baby are doing very well.
“The prime minister and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic National Health Service maternity team.”
Johnson is believed to have at least five children, including four with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom he split in 2018.
He has been publicly dating Symonds, a former head of communications for the Conservative Party, since early 2019.
