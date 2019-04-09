Judge named to examine mosque attack

Home » World

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has named a sitting Supreme Court justice to head New Zealand’s top-level investigation into the actions of security agencies and other issues related to the mosque shootings last month in which 50 people were killed.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry will look into the gunman’s activities before the attack, including how he obtained a gun license in New Zealand and purchased weapons and ammunition, and his use of social media and possible connections with others in New Zealand or overseas.

“The government will ensure no stone is left unturned as we examine as quickly as possible how the March 15 attack happened, what could have been done to stop it and how we can keep New Zealanders safe,” Ardern said yesterday. “The Royal Commission plays a critical role in our ongoing response to fully understand what happened in the lead-up to the attack and to ensure an attack never happens again.”

The commission led by Sir William Young will have a budget of 8.2 million New Zealand dollars (US$5.5 million) and will be expected to report its findings by December 10.

Ardern praised Young as having the experience and skills required to lead the inquiry.

She said: “I am confident that in his nearly nine years as a judge on our highest bench, Justice Young has the judgment, clarity and care to do the job, with a sound understanding of intelligence issues and experience working in the public eye.”