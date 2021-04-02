Kid among 4 dead in yet another US shooting

Home » World

A CHILD was among four people killed on Wednesday in a shooting at a Southern California office building that left a fifth victim and the gunman critically wounded, police said.

The violence in the US city of Orange, southeast of Los Angeles, was the nation’s third mass shooting in just over two weeks.

When police arrived at the two-story structure around 5:30pm shots were being fired, Orange Police Lieutenant Jennifer Amat said. Officers opened fire and the suspect was taken to a hospital.

It’s unclear if the suspect suffered a self-inflicted wound or was shot by police. The law enforcement provided no details on the victims other than to say one was a child and a woman was critically wounded.

In a tweet, Governor Gavin Newsom called the killings “horrifying and heartbreaking.”

“Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight,” he wrote.

Amat had no information about what may have prompted the attack.

People gathered outside the building after the shooting hoping to get word about loved ones.

Paul Tovar said his brother owns a business there, Unified Homes, a mobile home broker.

“He’s not answering his phone, neither’s my niece.

“I’m pretty scared and worried ... right now I’m just praying really hard.”

Orange is about 48 kilometers from Los Angeles and home to about 140,000 people.

Amat said the shooting was the worst in the city since December 1997, when a gunman armed with an assault rifle attacked a California Department of Transportation maintenance yard, killing four.