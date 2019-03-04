Kim heads back to DPRK

Home » World

Top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un boarded a train back to Pyongyang on Saturday, wrapping up his five-day stay in Vietnam for the second DPRK-US summit and his official visit to the southeast Asian nation, Vietnam News Agency reported.

It was the first official visit to Vietnam by Kim, chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party and the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, since he became the country’s leader in 2011.

Kim is also the first DPRK leader to visit Vietnam in 55 years. Kim Il Sung, founder of the DPRK and grandfather of Kim Jong Un, visited Vietnam in 1958 and 1964.