July 1, 2021

Kim lashes officials on pandemic

Source: Xinhua | 00:13 UTC+8 July 1, 2021 | Print Edition

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday accused some officials of neglecting their duties which had caused a “crucial case of creating a great crisis” in of nationwide anti-epidemic efforts, the Korean Central News Agency reported yesterday.

At an enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, Kim, Party general secretary, said some senior officials in charge of important state affairs “neglected the implementation of the important decisions of the Party on taking organizational, institutional, material, scientific and technological measures ... associated with the worldwide health crisis, and thus caused a crucial case of creating a great crisis in ensuring the security of the state and safety of the people and entailed grave consequences.

“A major factor braking and hindering the implementation of the important tasks discussed and decided at the Party congress ... is the lack of ability and irresponsibility of cadres.”

﻿

 

﻿