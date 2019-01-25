Kim praise raises hopes of a new summit

Home » World

Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un spoke highly of US President Donald Trump, state media said yesterday, and expressed satisfaction over the results of talks between officials from both countries about a second leaders’ summit.

Kim said he would trust Trump’s approach, the DPRK’s official KCNA news agency said, weeks after Kim warned the DPRK could seek a “new path” if US sanctions and pressure continued.

That suggested Kim was focused on the next meeting with Trump to produce results.

“Kim Jong Un said that we will believe in President Trump’s positive way of thinking, wait with patience and in good faith and, together with the US, advance step by step toward the goal to be reached by the two countries,” KCNA said.

It said Kim expressed “large satisfaction” at receiving a “great” letter from Trump and a briefing about the results of the negotiations from the DPRK delegation that visited Washington last week but did not elaborate.

Kim ordered working-level preparations for the second DPRK-US summit to be done well, KCNA said. The White House said last week a second Trump-Kim summit would be held in late February but did not say where.

That follows their landmark first summit in Singapore last June, which produced a promise to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Progress since then has been patchy.

Kim has indicated to South Korean President Moon Jae-in he would undertake a “groundbreaking” denuclearization measure, South Korean newspaper DongA Ilbo reported yesterday.

The newspaper, citing an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the US-DPRK situation, said the same had been made clear to Trump during senior DPRK official Kim Yong Chol’s Washington visit last week.

The DPRK has hinted, for example, at the possibility of agreeing to the US demand for verification of denuclearization efforts before it discards its Yongbyon nuclear facilities.

In turn, the United States has mentioned potential measures such as easing limits on oil imports, a conditional restart of the Kaesong industrial zone in the DPRK, and opening a liaison office in Pyongyang, DongA reported.

DongA also said that, according to several South Korean government sources, talks between officials from the DPRK, the United States and South Korea near Stockholm this week appeared to have been constructive in setting some of the agenda for the second Trump-Kim summit.

The US State Department did not respond to a request for comment on the DongA report.