Korean porn website verdict draws flak
A FOUR-YEAR jail sentence given to the co-founder of a South Korean porn website that hosted thousands of videos of women filmed secretly was criticized by campaigners yesterday for being too light to be a deterrent.
Tens of thousands of women took to the streets of Seoul last year to protest against the spy camera porn phenomenon, which women’s rights groups said had reached epidemic proportions in South Korea.
Set up in 1999, Soranet attracted more than a million users and hosted thousands of videos of women having sex or undressing that were captured illegally until it was shut in 2016 following complaints.
Campaigner Park Soo-yeon, who played a key role in bringing down Soranet, said she was unhappy with the four-year prison sentence handed down to the female co-founder of the website. “The sentence is too light,” said Park, founder of the Digital Sexual Crime Out campaign group. “The ruling fails to warn others to stop using spy-cams but instead (sends a message) that they can get away with it easily.”
The co-founder, surnamed Song, was found guilty by a court in Seoul on Wednesday for aiding and abetting the distribution of obscene material between 1999 and 2016.
Song was also fined 1.4 billion won (US$1.25 million) and ordered to attend 80 hours of sexual violence prevention education.
