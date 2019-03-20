The story appears on
Page A10
March 20, 2019
Macron speaks, for more than 8 hours
French President Emmanuel Macron has set a new personal record for talking during a public appearance by debating for more than eight hours with intellectuals and scientists.
For two and half months, the 41-year-old has crisscrossed France for town-hall meetings as part of his “Great National Debate,” launched as a remedy to the anger seen in the “yellow vest” protests.
Previous sessions had seen him show off his stamina, with the former investment banker fielding questions from voters on issues ranging from hospital closures to foreign policy, often for four or five hours or more.
But on Monday night he spoke for eight hours and 10 minutes, finishing at 2:30am in a room that had slowly emptied of spectators and even participants.
The title of the debate, “the main challenges and future issues that France will be confronted with,” set the tone for sometimes dense discussions, broadcast on France Culture radio.
