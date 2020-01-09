Major carriers cancel flights over Iran, Iraq airspace

Home » World

MAJOR airlines canceled Iran and Iraq flights yesterday and re-routed others away from both countries’ airspace, following an Iranian missile strike on United States-led forces in Iraq.

Germany’s Lufthansa, Dubai-based Emirates and low-cost flydubai were among the airlines that canceled flights, as the US Federal Aviation Administration barred American carriers from the area. But several other carriers continued operations over the affected airspace.

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from its territory targeting at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel early yesterday, the US military said.

Within hours, the FAA barred US carriers from airspace over Iran, the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia, citing “heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East, which present an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations.”

British Airways said a small number of its flights would be affected by re-routing, without elaborating. Virgin Atlantic, Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, and Air Canada were also among carriers that re-routed flights.

“As a result, flight times to and from Mumbai may be slightly longer than expected,” a Virgin spokeswoman said.

Other major airlines maintained flights over Iraq and Iran but said they were actively monitoring the situation.

Qatar Airways said its flights to Iraq were operating normally. The use of Iranian and Iraqi airspace is particularly critical for the Qatari carrier, which is banned from flying over Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain since mid-2017.