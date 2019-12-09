The story appears on
December 9, 2019
Malaysian baby in rare polio case
A 3-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said yesterday.
The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo island tested positive for polio on Friday after being admitted to hospital with a fever and muscle weakness, Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.
“The patient is being treated in an isolation ward and is in stable condition.”
But he “still requires assistance to breathe,” he said.
Malaysia was declared polio-free in 2000, after reporting its last known case of the disease in 1992.
Its resurgence comes just months after the Philippines reported its first cases of polio since 1993 in September.
Noor Hisham said tests showed the child was infected with a polio strain that shared genetic links with the virus detected in the Philippine cases.
Checks in the area where the baby lived showed 23 of 199 children between 2 and 15 had not received the polio vaccine, he said.
